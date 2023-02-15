Patrick Beverley has dished out a tasty take on his short stint with the Los Angeles Lakers. Sent by the Lakers to the Orlando Magic ahead of the NBA trade deadline last week, Beverley opened up about his thoughts on what hampered Los Angeles in its pursuit to get wins.

“It wasn’t basketball. It was other sh– but other sh*t that you couldn’t point out… The vibes were sometimes on, sometimes off. Inconsistent vibes leads to inconsistent play,” Patrick Beverley said in a recent episode of the Pat Bev Pod podcast.

The Lakers are still out of the playoff picture and they aren’t even inside the play-in tournament window with just a game remaining on their schedule before the 2023 NBA All-Star break. Patrick Beverley did not last an entire season with the Lakers, but that short experience still gave him enough information to come up with an insight into what’s troubling the team.

While he couldn’t put a finger on those non-basketball-related issues, the on-court ones are glaring.

The Lakers’ defense has been a major problem. Los Angeles is in the bottom five in the NBA so far in the 2022-23 season in terms of scoring defense. The Lakers also lacked outside shooting. They are among the worst teams in the league in terms of 3-points made and 3-point shooting percentage.

Interestingly enough, defense and 3-point shooting were the two items the Lakers thought they’d get from Patrick Beverley, who, during his time in Los Angeles threads, averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. His 116 defensive rating with the Lakers is the worst of his career in a season, pending the numbers he’d make with the Magic.