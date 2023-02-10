Patrick Beverley shared a sincere message for his former Lakers teammates and front office after being traded to the Orlando Magic on Thursday ahead of the NBA’s deadline.

“Thanks for the Love,” Beverley tweeted on Friday. “Was a pleasure 2 represent the Lakers in any type of Way. Thanks Rob, Thanks Coach Ham and Entire Lakers organization for everything. Finish Strong GANG.”

Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic along with second-round draft picks for big man Mo Bamba on Thursday.

Bamba is another key frontcourt add for LA to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is averaging 7.3 points and 4.6 rebounds in 40 games this season.

Patrick Beverley spent just half a season with the Los Angeles Lakers, as he continues to be traded at will. The Los Angeles Clippers traded Beverley to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021, and then he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves nine days later. In Jul. 2022, the Timberwolves traded him to the Utah Jazz, before he was traded to the Lakers in August.

The 34-year-old struggled to make an impact for Los Angeles this season, averaging just 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, his lowest point total since 2013.

Although Beverley could be a mentor for young guys in Orlando including Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, there’s a real possibility he gets bought out by the young team in the offseason.

The Lakers had a busy deadline, adding Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura as they buckle down and try to string some wins together and make the playoffs in 2023.

Beverley is under contract for $13 million this season and becomes a free agent at the end of the year.