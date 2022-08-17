‘It’s about Tennessee’: Jim Irsay’s statement proves Titans live rent free in Colts’ head

The Tennessee Titans won the AFC South division last year. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts finished in second place. The Colts were destined for a playoff spot before a late season collapse which saw them lose against the underwhelming Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, Colts owner Jim Irsay has high aspirations for the team in 2022. And he believes it all begins with the Titans, per ESPN.

“It’s about Tennessee,” the Colts owner said. “It’s about winning the division. It’s about going against those guys who have been very tough and do a great job there getting their players ready to play football in a tough, physical way. So, it’s always tough going against those guys, but we know that’s what we have to do. That’s what we have to overcome if we want to get where we want to get.”

The Colts haven’t won the division since 2014. Indianapolis was the class of the division when Tony Dungy and Peyton Manning led the team. But their luck has run out as of late. Fortunately for the Colts, their only real test this season will be the Titans, as the Jaguars and Texas are still rebuilding.

Although some may say Jim Irsay is focusing too much on the Titans, he’s right to be worried about them. They feature an impressive defense and running back Derrick Henry is almost impossible to contain when healthy. So the Colts will have their work cut out for them if they want to catch the Titans and win the AFC South.

It should be an entertaining race between Indianapolis and Tennessee for the division crown.