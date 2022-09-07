‘It’s gonna be fun’: Alabama football star Will Anderson looking forward to facing Texas freshman Quinn Ewers

Saturday could very well be Texas football freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers’ welcome-to-the-college game moment when he takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide and defensive star Will Anderson. And Anderson, a Heisman Trophy hopeful and stud linebacker who has made a name for himself while terrorizing opposing quarterbacks, is looking forward to facing Ewers and the Longhorns.

Here’s what Anderson said about the ‘fun’ he and the Crimson Tide defense will be having against Ewers and the Longhorns, per Michael Casagrande of AL.com.

“For me, I try to approach every quarterback the same,” Anderson said. “But for a young quarterback like that, it’s gonna be fun. This is his first game, you know, going against a defense like this, so we’re just gonna go out there and do our thing and we’re not going to try to do nothing more difficult out there and play the game plan that our coach gives us.”

Will Anderson said that he tries to “approach every quarterback the same”, but that facing a freshman like Quinn Ewers is “gonna be fun.” The Alabama football star said that the Texas signal-caller has probably never “seen a team like them before.”

For Anderson and the Crimson Tide, the plan is to get Ewers “roused up” and put pressure on him early and often. The Texas football freshman looked good in his debut against UL Monroe, firing two touchdown passes to lead the Longhorns to victory.

But there is an enormously large difference between Alabama football and UL Monroe. And the Warhawks don’t have anyone like Will Anderson on their team.

The star linebacker tallied 31 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks while finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2021. Now, he’ll be bearing down on Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns come Saturday.

Welcome to college, Ewers!