The Texas Longhorns football team started their season on the right foot. Against the University of Louisina-Monroe, the Longhorns handled their business and then some, dominating them 52-10. It was a great debut for Quinn Ewers, who started for the first time as the QB1 of the team.

Despite the Texas win, however, Quinn Ewers still had a little loss during the game. After the Longhorns’ win, Ewers didn’t tweet out the classic hype message for the fanbase or whatnot. Instead, the Texas QB revealed that his car somehow got towed in the middle of their football match. Talk about taking an L.

How’d I get towed during the game🤣 — Quinn Ewers (@QuinnEwers) September 4, 2022

Getting your car towed isn’t the best experience in the world. Still, though, Ewers had himself a pretty good night all things considered. His first drive for Texas football was rough, giving up a bad interception. After that drive, though, Quinn Ewers looked pretty good, throwing 16 for 22 after the first drive. He also had a passing touchdown, which was pretty good.

The Longhorns enter the 2022 college football season with dim expectations. Ranked 8th in the Big 12, there’s a slim chance that they make some noise in the playoffs. College football, though, is an unpredictable sport. All it takes is one hot streak, and they’ll be on top of the world.

Before that, though, the Texas football squad will be put through an trial by fire next week. They will face the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, who are coming off a dominating win of their own. We’ll see how the Longhorns hold up against the best team in the nation.