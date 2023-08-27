The 2023 FIBA World Cup is well underway and we're ready to bring you another prediction and pick for this next game taking place in Jakarta, Indonesia. Group G teams Ivory Coast (0-1) and Iran (0-1) will square off as one team will notch their first win. Check out our FIBA World Cup odds series for our Ivory Coast-Iran prediction and pick.

Ivory Coast comes into their second game following a tough 64-94 loss to defending champions Spain. They didn't stand much of a chance in that game as they weren't able to cover the +24.5-point spread. They come into this game as the favorite and have a great chance to earn their first points in group play.

Iran comes into this game after a very bad loss to Brazil, losing 59-100. They, too, failed to cover their huge point spread as they turned in a disappointing effort. They finished top-three in their qualifying bracket and they're ranked No. 20 in the FIBA standings, so they'll be hoping to find some more success in a closer matchup.

Here are the 2023 FIBA World Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 FIBA World Cup Odds: Ivory Coast-Iran Odds

Ivory Coast: -6.5 (-115)

Iran: +6.5 (-111)

Over: 146.5 (-111)

Under: 146.5 (-115)

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs. Iran

Stream: ESPN+, Courtside 1891

Time: 5:45 a.m. ET/ 2:45 a.m. PT

Why Ivory Coast Will Cover The Spread

Ivory Coast had to deal with the returning champions and favorites to win Group G in their very first game, so they didn't have much of a chance to show off some of their abilities. They're ranked No. 43 in the FIBA standings and sit much farther down the rankings than Iran. Still, Ivory Coast will have the edge in this game due to their size inside ability to find scoring from everyone on their team.

In their last game, all rostered players but one scored points in their last game, but only two managed to score double-digits. Yet, they only managed 15 total assists as a team. They're spreading the ball around to every position, but it seems as though they're resorting to one-on-one matchups and taking their shots that way. To cover this spread, they'll have to move without the basketball and find more opportunities to score the ball off the assist.

Why Iran Will Cover The Spread

Iran finished 23rd in the 2019 World Cup and they come into this tournament looking to shock people and make it out of their group. They'll have a tall task in contending with Brazil for the second spot after their terrible 41-point loss, but they find themselves with a very manageable spread and a chance to win this game as underdogs. They shot just 8-29 from three-point range and 36.9% from the field, so they'll be looking to improve on those numbers in a big way.

Shooting guard Matin Aghajanpour was their leading scorer with 11 points in their last game, but even he had trouble finding sustainable offense. They'll once again be the undersized team in this matchup, so look for them to work the ball around the perimeter and try to get to the line more often than they did in their last game.

Final Ivory Coast-Iran Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun matchup between two fairly evenly-matched teams, but we've got to give the edge here to Ivory Coast. They had a better showing in their last game than Iran did and they faired well against a better team. If Iran's shooting struggles continue, they'll have a hard time overcoming the size of Ivory Coast in the paint. Let's go with them to cover the spread and get the win.

Final Ivory Coast-Iran Prediction & Pick: Ivory Coast -6.5 (-115)