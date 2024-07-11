Basketball was never only about stats. It's truly about a bucket. Modern hoops have become a statistic-run debacle, limiting some of the potential lots of players have. The eye test and basketball IQ should matter equally if not more than what stats a player produces. For rappers, many of them claim to be the best among their peers. While some played in high school and college, we have to rely on the eye test for the most part with them. J. Cole recently had a short pro career, while 2 Chainz played collegiately. Are we going to rely on those stats to determine their skills?

Basketball and rap have long shared a deep connection, with many artists showcasing their skills on the court as much as on the mic. While some rappers merely dabble in the sport, others display genuine talent and dedication. Here, we rank the top five rappers who truly get buckets, from J. Cole to Lil Durk.

5. 2 Chainz: The Slippery Matchup

Before he became 2 Chainz, Tauheed Epps was a standout basketball player at North Clayton High School. Standing at 6'5″ or 6'6″, 2 Chainz was a versatile perimeter player who could handle the ball and shoot from deep. His high school coach, James Gwyn, compared him to Reggie Miller for his cockiness and ability to shoot the three. “He didn’t play inside at all,” Gwyn said. “He was a slippery guy. The little guys couldn’t guard him, and the big guys couldn’t stay with him.”

Teammate Donald Cunningham also praised 2 Chainz's ball-handling skills and streetball moves, likening him to Scottie Pippen or Lamar Odom in terms of versatility. “He could definitely handle the ball coming up the court without a problem,” Cunningham recalled. “He could be a 2-guard, a real good shooter. He was a slasher, he could rebound, and he could play down low.”

2 Chainz's combination of height, skill, and confidence made him a formidable player in high school, earning him a scholarship to Alabama State University before he ultimately chose a career in music.

4. J. Cole: The Persistent Dreamer

J. Cole's love for basketball started early. Despite being cut from his high school varsity team for the first two years, he persisted and eventually became a starter in his senior year. Cole believed he had the talent to play Division 1 basketball, but chose to focus on academics at St. John's University. Although he made it to the final ten in walk-on tryouts, he opted out to focus on his music career.

“If I can blow up in the next three years, that means I'll only be 27. That still might give me enough time to train and pursue a professional basketball career. I'll work hard enough to go play overseas and then try to work my way to the NBA.”

Cole's basketball journey took a professional turn in 2020 when he signed with Rwanda's Patriots Basketball Club in the Basketball Africa League. In his debut game, he played 17 minutes, finishing with three points, three rebounds, and two assists. Cole's stint in the league proved he could compete at a professional level, even if his stats weren't eye-popping.

In 2022, J. Cole joined the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. He played four games, averaging 2.4 points and shooting 50% from beyond the arc. Cole's passion for basketball and his willingness to chase his dreams, even at the professional level, earns him a spot on this list.

3. Lil Durk: The Lifetime Hooper

Lil Durk has earned high praise from none other than LeBron James, who called him a “lifetime hooper.” Durk's skills on the court have been vouched for by fellow artists and athletes alike. Rapper Gunna, who played with Durk, noted his impressive range and shooting ability. “He can play,” Gunna affirmed.

Durk's basketball talents extend beyond casual play. LeBron James emphasized Durk's consistent performance and his shooting prowess during an episode of “The Shop.” “He’s got a cannon,” LeBron said. “He’s one of those guys who can hoop for real.”

Durk's blend of shooting skills, consistency, and dedication to the game sets him apart, making him one of the best hoopers in the rap game.

2. Quavo: The Multi-Talented Athlete

Quavo's athleticism has always been a topic of conversation. The Migos rapper isn't just good on the mic; he's also a standout on the court. Quavo confidently claims to be the best hip-hop basketball player in the world, a statement he often backs up with his on-court performances.

In celebrity games and casual matchups, Quavo has consistently shown his skills. He played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, where he won MVP honors in 2018. Quavo's ability to score, pass, and defend makes him a versatile player. “I’d beat Drake easy,” Quavo once joked, highlighting his confidence in his basketball abilities.

Quavo's combination of skill, versatility, and competitive spirit earns him the number two spot on this list. His performances in high-profile games have solidified his reputation as a serious hooper.

1. Dave East: The Silent Killer

Dave East tops our list as the best rapper who can truly hoop. His basketball journey began early, influenced by his father who played for the ABA’s New York Nets. East honed his skills on the streets of New York, idolizing players like Allen Iverson and Penny Hardaway.

After a tumultuous freshman year in high school, East moved to Maryland, where he blossomed as a player at Springbrook High School. By his junior year, he had grown to 6'5″ and started receiving offers from major college programs. He played alongside future NBA stars like Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley on AAU teams, showcasing his talent and competitiveness.

East's senior year saw him lead his team to an 18-6 record, averaging 19.5 points and 6 rebounds per game. He enrolled at the University of Richmond but faced challenges with the coaching staff, leading to a shift in focus away from basketball.

Teammates and coaches who played with East speak highly of his skills and demeanor. “He was a silent killer,” Michael Beasley recalled. “He could score, he was unselfish, and he fit right in with us.”

Dave East's combination of streetball grit, high school dominance, and seamless integration with top-tier talent makes him the best rapper on the court.

From Baseline to the Bottomline

Rappers and basketball have a storied relationship, but only a few truly stand out as exceptional players. From 2 Chainz's high school dominance to Dave East's near-collegiate success, these artists prove that their talents extend far beyond the studio. Whether it's J. Cole's professional aspirations or Quavo's celebrity game MVP, each of these rappers has shown that they can get buckets with the best of them.