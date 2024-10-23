In Oklahoma's last two games, they've combined for a dismal 12 points—an alarming offensive slump that has prompted head coach Brent Venables to turn back to Jackson Arnold as the starting quarterback for Week 9 against No. 18 Ole Miss.

Arnold was touted as the future of Oklahoma football, the next great quarterback in a long line of successful Sooners signal-callers. This promise was one of the reasons Dillon Gabriel left for Eugene to join the Oregon Ducks this season. As it stands, the two programs have gone in very different directions. Gabriel is leading Oregon as the No. 1 team in the nation, while Arnold has spent most of the season riding the pine since being replaced in the second quarter of Oklahoma’s game against Tennessee in late September.

Last week, Venables made the decision to bring back Arnold during the first quarter of Oklahoma's loss to South Carolina after Michael Hawkins Jr. threw two interceptions. While the Sooners (4-3, 1-3 SEC) lost due to their inability to overcome 22 points given away from turnovers, Arnold managed to avoid any interceptions, though he did have a fumble that was recovered.

Heading into their matchup against Ole Miss (5-2, 1-2 SEC), Venables seems committed to riding with Arnold for the foreseeable future, hoping to ignite an offense that desperately needs a spark. Now, let's dive into some bold predictions for Arnold as he leads Oklahoma into Week 9 against Ole Miss.

Jackson Arnold will at least throw for 200 yards against Ole Miss

It took Oklahoma football seven games to finally pass for over 200 yards in a single game this season. In Week 8, Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. combined for 238 passing yards, with Arnold leading the way with 225. For perspective, the Sooners had just two games last season where they didn’t hit the 200-yard mark through the air.

Oklahoma found themselves down 21-0 in the first quarter, forcing them to throw the ball to try to make up ground, which no doubt led to surge in passing yards. With Arnold now starting, it gives the Sooners a better shot at reaching 200 yards or more through the air this week. Maybe?

Ole Miss currently ranks 84th in the country in passing defense, allowing 235.7 yards per game, which could present an opportunity for Arnold to build on last week’s performance.

Jackson Arnold still has turnover issues against Ole Miss

It’s unlikely that just because Arnold has been benched for a few weeks that he’s suddenly transformed into a completely different quarterback. While improvements are possible, Oklahoma’s offensive struggles go beyond just the quarterback position—especially on the offensive line. The Sooners have allowed 29 sacks this season, putting them at one of the worst in college football. So, it’s safe to expect Arnold to face plenty of pressure from an Ole Miss defense that is tied for 7th in the country with 24 sacks.

This game could put the young quarterback in difficult situations where he's forced to release the ball early, potentially leading to interceptions, or hold onto it too long and risk fumbling. Either way, this looks like another tough matchup for both the Sooners and Arnold, as the Rebels’ defense is primed to exploit Oklahoma's weaknesses up front.

Jackson Arnold scores at least one passing and one rushing touchdown

In Arnold's last two games, he’s combined for -50 rushing yards on 22 carries. Many forget that Arnold can actually run when needed, which might be key against Ole Miss in Week 9. Against Tulane, he ran 14 times for 97 yards and two touchdowns—production that could be valuable in this matchup.

Why? Because throwing the ball is still going to be a challenge for Oklahoma, not only due to offensive line issues but also because the Sooners' wide receiver corps has been decimated by injuries. Oklahoma has been without key players like Jalil Farooq, Nic Anderson, Andrel Anthony and Jayden Gibson for most of the season. Deion Burks has now missed the last three games but is listed as “day-to-day” according to Venables.

“I do expect a couple of guys to be back for sure,” Venables said. “These guys aren't holding out or wanting to go somewhere else. They love Oklahoma. They want to get on the field.”

Even if it's in garbage time after Ole Miss potentially takes a commanding lead, Arnold is likely to find the end zone at least once in this game with a passing touchdown. However, it’s unrealistic to expect the offense to suddenly click this weekend, given the numerous issues at play—with Arnold being one of the lesser concerns.