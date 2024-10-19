Oklahoma football is reeling right now. Moving to the SEC was always going to be replete with challenges, but fans had at least hoped for competent quarterback play. The Sooners' offense is reaching concerning lows in Saturday's home game against South Carolina, and it is not even halftime yet.

Following a 21-0 deficit, which astonishingly occurred just five minutes into the game, head coach Brent Venables benched QB Michael Hawkins Jr. and went back to former five-star recruit Jackson Arnold, via Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247 Sports. The freshman threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 65-yard touchdown, silencing the fans in Norman.

Arnold is not faring much better, completing 5-of-11 passes for 56 yards. Oklahoma trails 24-3 in the first half at time of print. What is most disconcerting, though, is that the defense is thriving versus the Gamecocks, limiting quarterback LaNorris Sellers to less than 50 passing yards. The massive disparity in performance between the two units must quickly be fixed, otherwise a once proud new chapter of Oklahoma football will end as a complete disaster.