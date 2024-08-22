Ashley Robinson has been selected to join the NCAA Men’s Basketball Rules Committee. Robinson currently serves as the Vice President and Director of Athletics at Jackson State University.

Beginning on September 1, Robinson will serve as a representative of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) for a period of four years. In order to influence the future of college basketball, the NCAA Men's Basketball Rules Committee frequently reviews and modifies the rules that are required for the sport of men's basketball.

“I am honored to be chosen to serve in this role and to represent our conference,” Robinson said. “It’s an honor to serve those who put so much into this game as it continues to grow on the collegiate landscape.”

Robinson has been with Jackson State for six years. Since joining the Jackson State athletic department, Robinson has made major strides. With the motto “Building on Tradition, Blazing New Trails,” Robinson has taken the athletics program to new heights. JSU Athletics has won 20 titles under Robinson's direction. The men's basketball team (2021), baseball team (2021), football team (fall 2021 and 2022), and women's basketball team (2022 and 2024) have all won conference titles.

He has also earned numerous accolades throughout his career, including the 2023 Black Student-Athlete Summit AD of the Year and the 2022 Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year awarded by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA). Robinson’s hard work and dedication helped JSU athletics earn the C.D. Henry Award for the best all-around men’s program in the SWAC for the 2022–23 season. He also received the Roscoe Nance Lifetime Achievement Award by the SWAC Alumni Association earlier this year.

Robinson was responsible for the hiring of former Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders. Sanders coached at Jackson State for three seasons and led the team to a 27-6 record during his time with the team. He also helped the team earn back-to-back SWAC Championships and Celebration Bowl births in 2021 and 2022.

Robinson also hired former women’s basketball coach Tomeka Reed. Reed had been with Jackson State for six years before joining the Charlotte 49ers. She led the team to multiple SWAC championships and three visits to the NCAA Tournament.

Robinson is the current SWAC Athletics Directors Committee chair. He served as president of the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Athletics Directors Association from 2020 to 2021, making history as the first Black person to hold the title.