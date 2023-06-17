The Jackson State Tigers have landed a commitment from 2023 3-star wide receiver Lester Miller, according to his Twitter. Miller previously committed to play at Ole Miss.

“Sometimes our plans aren’t God’s plans and I’m trusting Him on this one!” Miller Tweeted. “Say hello to the newest member of the #1400Klub.”

In his senior season at Brandon High School (Brandon, Miss.), Miller grabbed 66 passes for 1,484 yards and 16 scores. At 6'0″, 165 pounds, the receiver is the 35th ranked player from the state of Mississippi.

Miller's commitment to Ole Miss was for a preferred walk-on spot. It is unknown whether or not Miller received a scholarship from Jackson State.

Flipping a recruit from an SEC school is a big win for Jackson State, which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) at the FCS level.

Jackson State football had been putting together a strong program under head coach Deion Sanders. When Sanders left to take the open job at Colorado, he brought many of the Tigers' top players with him.

Jackson State's 2023 recruiting class ranked 128th in the nation before Miller's commitment, per the 247Sports rankings. As of this February, the Tigers had the second-best recruiting class among FCS schools.

Though the Tigers lost a lot of talent through the transfer portal, they also got transfers from some big programs like LSU, Oregon, and USC.

T.C. Taylor will be Jackson State's head coach in 2023. Taylor played football there in college and began coaching in 2005. He joined the Jackson State coaching staff in 2019 and served as offensive coordinator under Sanders last year.