Jackson State men’s basketball coach Mo Williams has inked an extension for his HBCU success with the program. The extension was announced by Jackson State athletics via a statement as Williams prepares to tip off the basketball season for the Tigers.

“I am blessed, definitely blessed and humble. This is home for me, I believe in this program, I believe in this university, and it’s heartwarming to feel the same from the university. I want to thank the President, Dr. Thompson, and our AD and everyone that was involved in making this decision,” Williams said in a statement released by the school.

Williams joined the program in 2022 after a short stint as head coach at Alabama State University. The Tigers ended the 2023-24 season with a 15-17 overall record and an 11-7 mark in the SWAC. Highlights included a thrilling 73-72 victory over Mizzou and other key wins against Arkansas State as well as a successful CP3 HBCU Challenge appearance, beating both Howard and North Carolina A&T. However, their campaign concluded with a disappointing 74-63 loss to Texas Southern in the first round of the SWAC Tournament.

Williams has also achieved several personal accolades during his time at Jackson State. He recently was announced as an inductee into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, a testament to his storied basketball career. Williams is from Jackson, Mississippi, and has cemented his legacy as a homegrown success story that has seen the pinnacle of the sport.

He also earned a commitment from his son Mike Williams to play for Jackson State.

“1000% committed…as I write this, I am most thankful in the universe and my spirit guides for putting the right pieces in front of me to be successful. I want to thank everyone who was a part of my journey up to this point! And to all my haters, doubters, and overlookers, you all are my why. We finna go turn [an] HBCU up,” Mike Williams said in an Instagram post announcing his commitment to the Tigers in September.

Williams and his Tigers will prove their medal this season, as they face a grueling out of conference schedule to star the year. The lineup of games includes marquee matchups against multiple 2023-2024 NCAA Tournament teams and tough competitors that will surely test the talent of the team and Williams’s coaching and recruiting prowess. But, the team fared well against Southern Miss in an exhibition. Although they lost 92-85 in an overtime clash, Jackson State held a 45-30 lead and competed well.

Jackson State opens their season against Houston on Monday at 8 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.