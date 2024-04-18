The Jackson State Lady Tigers are suffering heavy blows by losing Defensive Player of the Year Angel Jackson in the WNBA Draft and now leading scorer Ti'lan Boler to the transfer portal. Boler and Jackson were a dynamic duo, each dominant on opposite ends of the floor.
🚨NEW HBCU WBB TRANSFERS
Hampton (CAA):
Vanessa Schwarzmann, 5’8, G, Fr. (1.7 ppg)
Arkansas Pine-Bluff (SWAC):
Corina Carter, 5’6, G, Jr. (5 ppg, 3 apg)
Jackson State (SWAC):
Ti’lan Boler, 6’1, G, Sr. (12.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg)
Mikayla Woods, 5’7, G, Sr. (1.2 ppg)
— Liv (@livforhoops) April 17, 2024
Ti’lan Boler (6’1 SG/Jackson State) has entered the transfer portal:
2023-24 stats ➡️ 12.1 PTS | 3.9 RBS | 0.8 AST
⭐️25 PTS | 3 RBS | 1 STL vs #3 UConn
⭐️21 PTS | 3 RBS | 1 BLK vs Prairie View A&M
⭐️20 PTS | 1 RBS | 8-14 FG vs Oregon State
⭐️20 PTS | 6 RBS | 1 STL vs Southern… pic.twitter.com/vRAVChMqsr
— I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) April 17, 2024
Boler has spent her entire career with Jackson State up until this point. She has steadily improved from her freshman season in 2020 to a two-time All-SWAC First Team player in 2023 and 2024. In her first year, Boler, a 6-foot-1-inch guard, never started a game for the Lady Tigers. She averaged 2.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in eight minutes of play. The next season, she doubled her playing time to 16 minutes and improved to averages of 6.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and shot 45.7% from three-point range. She started in 10 of her 30 games played for Jackson State.
Ti'lan Boler really started to take off in her junior year. In the 2022-23 year, she became a full time starter playing nearly 30 minutes per game. She put up 12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and became an 83.7% free throw shooter. Boler scored 15 or more points in 11 contests, including two performances at or above 20 points. In her highest scoring performance as a junior, she put up 24 points, along with seven rebounds, in a loss to the Texas Longhorns. Boler's scoring prowess turned Jackson State into a juggernaut as they went 17-1 in the SWAC. They avenged their sole conference loss, a 69-65 blunder against Prairie View A&M, with a 90-65 dismantling of PVAMU a month later. Jackson State lost to Southern in the SWAC Tournament semifinal, but Boler still put up 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the loss.
Boler only continued her upward ascent from the previous season as a senior. She repeated as a member of the All-SWAC First Team with 12.1 points and 3.9 rebounds. She finished with nine performances over 15 points and four with more than 20. This time, Jackson State went completely undefeated in the conference and blazed through the tournament for the SWAC championship. In the tournament, Boler had a particularly good game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, scoring 19 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Jackson State's 26-7 overall record, plus the conference title, earned them a #14 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Despite losing to Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards and the UConn Huskies, Boler had one of the best games of her career. Not usually known for her deep accuracy, she knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 25 points, three rebounds, a steal, and a block.