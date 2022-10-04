Jacksonville Jaguars: 3 takeaways from Week 4 loss vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 29-21 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. And at times it looked like they were beating themselves.

At times, both sides were playing in an all-out downpour. The rain didn’t stop for the entire contest, and this impacted the Jaguars much more than it did the Eagles.

A range of issues kept them from winning a game that was seemingly theirs to lose. And now they sit at 2-2.

Even with the loss, the Jaguars sit atop a struggling AFC South. And they look good enough to dominate the division. If they can bounce back and return to form, they could be in a good position going forward.

But during the loss, there were several areas along the team that could be a cause for concern. And these things may plague their season if they aren’t addressed.

Here are three takeaways from the Jaguars Week 4 loss.

Devin Lloyd looks like a star

During his time at the University of Utah, linebacker Devin Lloyd looked elite. He racked up 256 total tackles, 43 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks during his collegiate days.

When the draft came around, to the shock of many, Lloyd dropped down draft boards. He fell all the way down to pick 27 after being mocked as high at the top 10.

While the rest of the league was okay with passing on Lloyd, the Jaguars were not going to let that happen. With their second pick of the first round, they selected him. And they may have struck gold with the young defender.

Through the first four games, he has played a massive role. Lloyd has recorded 38 total tackles, six defended passes, and two interceptions.

Arguably his best game so far came during this loss to the Eagles. Lloyd recorded 14 total tackles while looking like a leader for this defensive unit.

His development could be crucial to the success of this Jaguars defense both now and in the future. If he can continue to play like this, he could end up leading the NFL in tackles.

The run defense struggled in a big way

Heading into Week 4, the Jaguars run defense had looked borderline elite. They had allowed just 165 rushing yards and zero touchdowns on the ground.

But in a game that was decided by what took place on the ground, this Jaguars defense couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.

By the end of the day, the Eagles recorded 210 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground. The Jaguars looked like a different version of themselves, even though they knew that a run was coming based on the conditions that they were playing in.

Three different Eagles reached the end zone on the ground. Miles Sanders rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. Kenneth Gainwell rushed for 19 yards and one touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, even in poor weather conditions, was able to exploit this defense through both the air and the ground. He finished the day throwing for 204 yards. On the ground, he rushed for 38 yards and one touchdown.

This defense was faced with a massive test against a talented Eagles offense. And they were not yet up for the challenge. But if they can put this behind them, all hope is not lost.

They will be taking on a Houston Texans offense that has been full of inconsistencies. It could be the perfect opportunity for them to bounce back.

Turnovers held the offense back

Through the first three games, quarterback Trevor Lawrence looked like everything that the Jaguars thought he would be when they took him first overall in 2021. Heading into this matchup with the Eagles, he had thrown for 772 passing yards, six touchdowns, and just two interceptions.

Lawrence’s lack of turnovers over that time was a huge improvement compared to his rookie season. In 2021 he led the NFL in interceptions with 17 and also recorded nine fumbles.

While it could be chalked up to poor weather conditions, Lawrence and the Jaguars struggled heavily with keeping the ball in their hands. Lawrence finished the day with five total turnovers, with one interception and four fumbles.

The Eagles were granted solid field positioning on nearly all of these turnovers, and several of these turned directly into touchdowns when the ball switched possession.

For this Jaguars team to be as good as they can, they can’t allow for them to beat themselves. And that is exactly what they did in Week four. But even with the loss, they showed several things that should excite fans. And they still have a season full of potential.