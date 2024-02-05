The Elvis actor might be all shook up after this.

Saltburn actor Jacob Elordi is getting mixed up in a police investigation. It's focused on an alleged assault that took place in Australia against a radio producer last Saturday.

Yikes. That doesn't sound too good for the actor whose career has recently taken off. The story was first reported by the Daily Telegraph, and Variety picked up on it.

Jacob Elordi assault: what happened?

So, what went down? Apparently, Elordi was at a hotel in Sydney, Australia. From there, he was approached by a gentleman named Joshua Fox, a producer for The Kyle & Jackie Oh Show that runs on KIIS FM in the area.

The producer asked the Euphoria star for some of his bathwater to give Jackie O as a gift for her birthday. This was all being filmed, and after the question, Elordi asked Fox to shut the camera off. From there, things got ugly.

Fox didn't shut the camera off and said, “I refuse to because I feel uncomfortable right now and this in the only evidence.”

It was at this point that the actor became aggressive. The producer said, “And then Jacob kind of just flips and he kind of pushes me against the wall and his hands are on my throat.”

Investigation into Jacob Elordi

This incident has prompted an investigation.

The New South Wales Police said, “Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Syndey's Eastern Suburbs. Police were told about 3:30 pm on Saturday 3 February 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries. Injuries into the incident is continuing.”

We'll see what comes out of this for Elordi. And honestly, it's a bit creepy to ask someone for bath water. We're not justifying any assault, but maybe the producer should've asked for an autograph.