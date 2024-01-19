Jacob Elordi addresses production delay in Euphoria Season 3 with aging dilemma on his and co-stars' faces.

Jacob Elordi is not quite sure how Euphoria Season 3 will deal with the casts' aging faces.

While gearing up for his Saturday Night Live hosting gig, Elordi made a stop at The Tonight Show to share insights on Euphoria Season 3.

When asked about the show's filming schedule, Elordi humorously deflected. All while asking Jimmy Fallon if he had any insider information. Jokingly, he added, “I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something.”

Now, Jacob Elordi portrays Nate Jacobs in Euphoria. With the upcoming season being years away, he expressed concern about the physical toll of a delayed production. Quipping about having a “bad back walking down the hallway.”

Addressing the anticipated Season 3, set to air in 2025, Elordi hinted at a time jump. “I’m assuming that we’ll have to go forward, otherwise it’s going to seem like a weird bit.”

Elordi also shared a memorable encounter with Leonardo DiCaprio, a Euphoria superfan, praising a particular shot from the first season in a noisy club setting. The actor's narrative highlighted the show's impact on diverse audiences.

Besides Jacob Elordi's upcoming Euphoria Season 3 face, Fallon couldn't resist bringing up the viral Saltburn candle inspired by a unique scene. The actor engaged in some playful antics, mimicking slurping noises. Describing the scent as reminiscent of a washing room, like detergent.

As anticipation builds for Jacob Elordi's Euphoria Season 3 character and his SNL appearance, the actor's lighthearted banter on The Tonight Show offers fans a glimpse into his off-screen persona. No wonder why he made Cassie “much crazier.”