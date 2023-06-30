Jada Pinkett Smith will be releasing a memoir that will get an inside look into her life. The title of the book will be ‘Worthy', PEOPLE reports.

Jada, who previously hosted the ‘Red Table Talk' show with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith, opened up a lot on the show. However, she said that with ‘Worthy' there are a lot of parts to her life that were not mentioned on the Facebook Watch show.

“So many people feel because of my talk show ‘Red Table Talk' that they know my journey. And they really don't,” Jada told the publication. “There's been so much about my journey that I haven't really been able to share on a format like RTT.”

The actress said that her writing process started in 2021, a year prior to her husband Will Smith's infamous Oscar slap. She noted that the book is “an adventure, a search for love and self-worth” and that she has had a lot of support in her process.

“I had so many people encourage me to write a book,” she says. “But I was believing that my journey was not a worthy journey. But when I saw it on paper — I couldn’t help but look at myself and say, wow. What a life.”

‘Worthy' will be released on Oct. 17. Jada's book tour begins in October and ticket sales have started today on her site at OurWorthyJourney.com.

Take a look at her tour dates below:

Monday, Oct. 16 – New York, NY / PAC NYC

Wednesday, Oct. 18 – Baltimore, MD / Enoch Pratt Free Library

Thursday, Oct. 19 – Washington, DC / Howard Theatre in partnership with Mahogany Books

Friday, Oct. 20 – Detroit, MI / The CUBE in partnership with Source Booksellers

Saturday, Oct. 21 – Houston, TX / St. John’s Downtown in partnership with Kindred Stories

Sunday, Oct. 22 – Memphis, TN / novel.

Monday, Oct. 23 – Atlanta, GA / Buckhead Theatre

Sunday, Nov. 12 – Miami, FL / Miami Book Fair

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA / Barnes & Noble The Grove

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA / Octavia’s Bookshelf