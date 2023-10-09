The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a promising start to their 2023 NFL season. However, there is still room for improvement. The upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity for the team to make some strategic moves. In this article, we will discuss the two best trades that the Jacksonville Jaguars must make before the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2023 NFL season so far

The Jaguars have had a promising start to their 2023 NFL season, with a 3-2 record so far. They started the season with a 31-21 win over the Indianapolis Colts. However, that was followed by back-to-back losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. next, they rebounded with two straight wins over the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills. Despite these ups and downs, the Jaguars have shown that they have the potential to be a playoff-caliber team in the league.

Here we will look at the two best trades that the Jacksonville Jaguars must make before the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline.

Acquire Danielle Hunter

The Jacksonville Jaguars must pursue a trade for Danielle Hunter before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. This is due to his status as one of the premier pass rushers in the league. Hunter has exhibited exceptional dominance during his tenure with the Minnesota Vikings, amassing an impressive 76 sacks over his eight NFL seasons. As a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro team member, Hunter's addition would provide a significant boost to the Jaguars' defense.

Moreover, Hunter's contract with the Vikings is set to expire. This creates uncertainty about their ability to retain him. This presents a golden opportunity for the Jaguars to acquire him before he enters free agency. With sufficient draft capital and available cap space, the Jaguars possess the means to make a trade for Hunter. This could make him a valuable asset for their defense not only for the current season but also for the future.

Now, should the Vikings slip further away from playoff contention before October 31, they should entertain the idea of trading Hunter. The Vikings reportedly contemplated trading him earlier in the offseason before reaching a revised one-year agreement.

Retaining Hunter beyond this season may prove difficult for the Vikings due to the terms of his new deal. This prevents them from using the franchise tag on him in 2024.

Given Hunter's impressive performance this season, he would undoubtedly attract interest from numerous teams seeking pass-rushing assistance. As of this writing, Hunter has had five sacks and seven quarterback pressures.

While the Jaguars started to find their rhythm in Weeks 4 and 5, their performance in the initial three weeks didn't position them as serious contenders. They have faced challenges pressuring opposing quarterbacks. For sure, Hunter would help address that concern.

Trade K'Lavon Chaisson

The Jaguars must explore the possibility of trading K'Lavon Chaisson before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. This is primarily because he has failed to meet expectations since being selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Chaisson has managed just four sacks in his first four NFL seasons and has struggled to make a significant impact on the field. With the presence of talented pass rushers like Josh Allen and Travon Walker on the Jaguars' roster, Chaisson has struggled to establish himself as a key contributor.

Moving Chaisson could also free up valuable cap space for the Jaguars. As such, they could allocate towards signing other players or engaging in additional trades. Sure, Chaisson still possesses potential. However, there might be teams willing to take a chance on him and provide him with a fresh start. This opportunity could allow the Jaguars to acquire draft picks or other assets that would aid in their long-term development.

Again, there's still a small window for Chaisson to potentially break through in Jacksonville, but time is running out. The team opted not to exercise his fifth-year option.

Take note that the Jaguars selected Yasir Abdullah in the fifth round of this year's draft. He provides them with a sensible replacement for Chaisson. Additionally, the Jaguars could benefit from exploring the trade market for a veteran pass-rusher who can contribute significantly.

One landing spot could be neighboring Tampa Bay. Remember that the Buccaneers have Shaq Barrett, who had only three sacks in eight games before suffering a torn Achilles. The Buccaneers are one injury to Barrett away from encountering serious pass-rush deficiencies. Acquiring a player like Chaisson and attempting to unlock his potential aligns with the kind of moves they should make in their quasi-rebuild state.

Looking Ahead

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a promising start to their 2023 NFL season, but there is still room for improvement. Trading for Danielle Hunter would provide a significant boost to their defense. Meanwhile, trading K'Lavon Chaisson would free up cap space and potentially provide draft picks or other assets. The upcoming trade deadline provides an opportunity for the Jaguars to make strategic moves that could help them compete in the league for years to come.