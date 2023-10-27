With a Jacksonville Jaguars Week 8 game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams with winning records in the AFC will face off. Before the Jaguars-Steelers game, we’ll be making our Jaguars Week 8 predictions.

After lagging to a 1-2 start, the Jaguars have won four straight games and now comfortably sit atop the AFC South at 5-2. The Jaguars are just a game-and-a-half behind behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC's top team, and are tied with the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for the conference's second-best record. With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson out for the season, the Houston Texans still building their team and the Tennessee Titans floundering, the Jaguars should maintain their hold on the division easily.

The Jaguars now take on the Steelers with extra rest after they last beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Though the Jaguars are riding a nice win streak, but they have been inconsistent like the Steelers. Jacksonville allows their opponents to stay in the game way too long, and could easily close out wins much earlier in their games. This is not good against the Steelers, who have had a tendency to pull out wins they have no business stealing at the end of the game. In their past two games, Pittsburgh managed two improbable fourth-quarter comeback wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, leaving both opponents stunned. The Jags cannot afford to leave the Steelers hanging in the game, or they could cost themselves a “W” as well.

If Jacksonville hangs on to get this the win and moves to 6-2, they'll solidify their place as a true AFC contender. With all that in consideration, let's move on to our Jaguars Week 8 predictions.

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne rushed for 150+ yards

Travis Etienne has only rushed for over 100 yards once this season, when he had 26 carries for 136 yards and two touchdowns versus the Buffalo Bills in London. Still, Etienne has been one of the best Jaguars' playmakers, scoring at least two touchdowns in each of the Jags' past three games.

Etienne has a prime opportunity to get his second 100-yard game of the year versus the Steelers, whose rush defense is far from elite. Pittsburgh's run defense ranks fifth-last in the league, giving up an average of 142.3 yards per game. Given that Etienne had success versus a weak Bills run-D, he should be able to do the same this weekend.

Trevor Lawrence throws for 350 yards

This will be quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first time playing the Steelers in his career, and he is excited for the road trip to Pittsburgh. Lawrence has thrown for 350 yards all season, and has only thrown for at least 300 yards once this year, when he went 25-37 for 315 yards and a touchdown against the Bills.

Still, Lawrence has grown more and more consistent over the season. Like Etienne, Lawrence has a favorable matchup against the Steelers defense this week, whose pass defense is ranked 8th-worst in yards given up per week. Lawrence's career-high in passing yards is 368, expect him to come close to that this weekend.

The Jaguars O-line allows zero sacks for a second-straight week

Last week versus the Saints, the Jaguars didn't give a single sack. Their ability to protect Trevor Lawrence was crucial as the third-year quarterback played through a knee injury on a short week. Prior to the Saints game, the Jaguars had allowed eight sacks over the past two matchups, but solidified their line for the Saints.

It's no easy feat holding T.J. Watt and Co. without a sack for an entire game, but the Jaguars starting five is certainly capable if they play the way they did against the Saints.