Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is looking forward to playing the Pittsburgh Steelers for this first time in his career this weekend. The 5-2 Jaguars will head to Pittsburgh to take on the 4-2 Steelers.

Ahead of the game, Lawrence was asked by a reporter if he is “too young” to know about the terrible towels. Lawrence replied, “I know what they are, the little yellow towels they swing around,” via Steeler Nation.

Lawrence also discussed the ‘excitement' of facing the Steelers, particularly at Acrisure Stadium, formerly known as Heinz Field.

“I'm excited. It's definitely one to check off the list, playing in cool stadiums, historic places and obviously Pittsburgh, their whole organization has an aura around it that's really cool. They've had some great players, some great teams. You always know what kind of team Pittsburgh's gonna have,” via SteelerNation.

“Every year. Super physical, great defense, their offense is playing really well. You know what you're gonna get. They're super consistent, coach Tomlin has done a great job over there. I'm excited to play over there. We've played in some hostile environments in Kansas City, New Orleans. This will be another run.”

The Jaguars are currently riding a four-game win streak after getting their latest victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. Despite playing through a knee injury, Trevor Lawrence went 20-29 for 204 yards and a touchdown while leading his team in rushing with 59 yards. Lawrence and the Jags will be extra rested when they face the Steelers, who are coming off of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.