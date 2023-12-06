Christian Kirk will likely miss the rest of the Jaguars' season, and the 27-year-old spoke out about the injury on Wednesday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were dealt two brutal blows in Week 13's 34-31 overtime defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, losing both quarterback Trevor Lawrence and wide receiver Christian Kirk to injury.

Although Lawrence's high-ankle sprain is manageable and hasn't ruled him out for Week 14, Kirk's core muscle injury will cause him to “miss some time,” coach Doug Pederson confirmed on Tuesday.

It's an awful update on what had been an excellent season for the 27-year-old. He addressed the situation on X on Wednesday.

“Appreciate all the love and prayers from everyone,” the former Texas A&M Aggie wrote. “Duval, I love y’all and I’ll be back better than ever in no time. Go Jags!”

Kirk departed Monday's contest after getting injured on the team's first offensive play. He made a 26-yard catch and left shortly after, with the ailment first being termed a groin injury. He was ruled out after halftime.

The wide receiver could require surgery to address the issue, which would sideline him until the later stages of the playoffs — if Jacksonville gets there.

Jaguars hoping Lawrence can go in Week 14

Now 8-4 and without one of their best receivers, the Jaguars aren't a lock to make the postseason with five games left. The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans are right in the hunt for the AFC South title.

A crucial part of the club's final few weeks will be Lawrence's health. Pederson confirmed on Tuesday that the star QB had suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 13. Lawrence was bent backwards as he was taken to the ground in the fourth quarter, and was clearly in some trouble, needing assistance to get to the locker room.

Pederson refused to rule him out for Week 14, instead adding the team will “see where he is in a couple days” before making any decisions. The Clemson product is reportedly receiving around the clock treatment to try to get him back to health against the Cleveland Browns.

Trevor Lawrence's health will be key down the stretch, and losing Christian Kirk is already a devastating blow to the Jaguars' slim Super Bowl aspirations.