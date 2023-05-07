The Jacksonville Jaguars got some good picks from the 2023 NFL Draft. However, they still have some roster spots to fill as they enter the next phase of the offseason. Here we are going to look at three free agents whom the Jaguars must target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have enjoyed a relatively successful offseason. Due to financial limits, they were unable to make any blockbuster acquisitions like they did last year. However, they bolstered most position groups and added much-needed depth to the squad. Despite the fact that the 2023 NFL regular season is still many months away, the Jaguars are in terrific form. Of course, they could use some assistance, especially on both sides of the line and in the secondary.

Let’s look at three free agents the Jaguars must target after the draft.

1. DE frank clark

The Jaguars are already looking beyond the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s despite acquiring a promising set of players. As good teams constantly seek improvement, the Jaguars could benefit from adding more talent to their roster before training camp. One option would be to reach out to defensive end Frank Clark. He is highly regarded by former Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman as a perfect fit for the team. Clark could provide an immediate boost to the Jaguars’ pass rush, making them stronger contenders in the AFC South.

Sure, the Jaguars have Travon Walker and Yasir Abdullah, who was drafted in the fifth round, as potential up-and-coming players. Still, they may not be ready to contribute immediately. They also have Josh Allen, who had seven sacks last season. Meanwhile, K’Lavon Chaisson has not lived up to expectations since being drafted. Adding Clark to the mix could create a strong rotation, enabling the Jaguars to repeat as AFC South champions. That said, losing defensive end Arden Key in free agency has led the Jaguars to make several moves to enhance their front seven. These include signing Henry Mondeaux and Michael Dogbe and drafting Tyler Lacy and Abdullah.

Despite having an already promising group of pass rushers, adding Clark to the roster could be a smart move for the Jaguars. He has the potential to be highly productive and contribute greatly to the team’s defensive front. Yes, building a team around quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a top priority. Still, the Jaguars also need a strong defense to compete against other AFC teams. Clark could be a solid piece in helping the Jaguars achieve this goal. Overall, the team’s management should consider looking into all potential options to add talent to their roster before training camp.

2. OG Dalton Risner

It is surprising that Dalton Risner is still a free agent considering that he was expected to receive a contract worth $9-11 million annually after leaving the Denver Broncos. Sure, Risner may not have been the best starting left guard for the Broncos. That said, he was a dependable player who rarely missed a game. Of course, some teams may be concerned about his outburst towards backup QB Brett Rypien during the Broncos’ Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Teams may question whether Risner’s behavior toward a backup QB would transfer to the starting QB. Despite this, Risner’s reputation as a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee adds a level of complexity to this situation. Risner has also played under different offensive schemes and coaches. These include Mike Munchak and Butch Barry, which may influence his decision on where to sign.

The Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts are both teams that could benefit from adding more depth to their interior offensive line. This makes Risner a potential target for them.

3. CB Kaleb Hayes

Despite having a pass defense that ranked 28th in yards allowed last season, the Jaguars did not make many moves to address this issue. In fact, their biggest additions to the secondary were Antonio Johnson, Christian Braswell, and Erick Hallett II. All of whom were drafted on Day 3. This lack of activity is why Kaleb Hayes, an undrafted free agent, has a fair chance of making the roster in 2023. Remember that the Jaguars need to improve their secondary and take as many opportunities as possible to do so.

Hayes also brings athletic upside to the team. He had a 4.31-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical, and 17 reps of the 225-pound bench press at his pro day. Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell can work with these impressive numbers. Furthermore, Hayes has shown his ability to cover well. Take note that he had 26 pass breakups in four seasons at both BYU and Oregon State.

Although Hayes did not record any interceptions in college, he is a fast and strong cornerback who can make plays on the ball. He could see early playing time as a rotational defender and special teams player for the Jaguars.