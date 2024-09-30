The Jacksonville Jaguars turned in a much better effort this week against the Houston Texans, but ultimately they fell 24-20 after giving up a touchdown with just seconds to go to fall to 0-4 on the season, and head coach Doug Pederson was asked about his job status after the game. Let's just say he did not take too kindly to the question.

“My status? I mean… no,” Doug Pederson said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd team. “That's kind of a strange question, but OK.”

After a trip to the playoffs in 2022 in the first year of Pederson's tenure, the Jaguars have disappointed since then. In 2023, the Jaguars missed the playoffs after entering the season as the favorites to win the AFC South division. Injuries came into play there. Now, the Jaguars are 0-4 after coming into the 2024 season with big expectations, at least internally.

Jaguars' rough start and road forward after 0-4 start

The loss to the Texans was the third close call out of the four losses for the Jaguars this season. In Week 1, Jacksonville held the lead for the majority of the game against the Miami Dolphins, but went on to lose the game 20-17. It was a heartbreaking game to start the year. The Cleveland Browns defense then came in and dominated the Jaguars, as Cleveland won 18-13 in Week 2.

In Week 3, it was the infamous 47-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Buffalo Bills that was seemingly over from the start. Then of course, it was Sunday's loss to the Texans. This one featured chances for the Jaguars to seal the game as well. Trevor Lawrence getting stopped on fourth down with a chance to take a commanding lead sticks out. That play call was questioned by many.

Regardless, now the Jaguars will try to dig themselves out of this hole. It will start next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Jacksonville usually fares well against the Colts at home, and there would be no better time to get a win than next week.

After the Colts game, the Jaguars will take on the Chicago Bears on the road. The Bears have a good defense, but their offense has struggled with Caleb Williams, and it could be a winnable game. After that, Jacksonville will host the New England Patriots.

These are three seemingly winnable games, but counting on anything from the Jaguars based on how they have played so far is tough. Only time will tell if Pederson can get his team headed in the right direction.