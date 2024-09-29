Already short-handed because of injuries, and enduring a tough day at the office, the Jacksonville Jaguars had running back Travis Etienne get dinged. And then they had standout linebacker Josh Hines-Allen go under evaluation for a concussion in the game against the Texans, according to a post on X by Mia O’Brien.

“Josh Hines-Allen now being evaluated for a concussion, per the team,” O’Brien wrote.

Hines-Allen is playing in his sixth NFL season. He turned in a Pro Bowl performance in 2023, totaling a beastly 17.5 sacks. That set a franchise record.

Jaguars LB Josh Hines-Allen one of NFL’s best

Allen also posted career-high totals in quarterback pressures (96) and pressure rate (19.6%) last season. All of the numbers combined to help Hines-Allen loc down a five-year, $141.25 million contract extension.

Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson found a comparison to Hall of Famer Reggie White in terms of attention to detail, extra work, and the desire to be a great player, according to espn.com.

“The challenge is for any player in that position, that has had success the year before is, can you do it again?” Pederson said. “And you have to do it again.”

Defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said Hines-Allen is something special.

“It's all about practice, work, preparation, how he is in the meetings,” Nielsen said. “Then go out there and win every block. That's really what it's about: Do your job on every block. Not necessarily make every play, but just win every block. He's fully capable of doing that, but that takes focus, takes determination, a little bit of toughness rolled in there — and he has it.”

Hines-Allen’s teammate, Calais Campbell, said he sees greatness.

“He's going to continue to get better and better and I think he has a shot to get a gold jacket one day,” Campbell said. “The guys who are the best players in the league, the thing that motivates them is legacy.”