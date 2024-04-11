The Jacksonville Jaguars signed edge rusher Josh Allen to a five-year, $150 million contract extension that is worth $30 million a year, and he spoke publicly for the first time since signing that extension. He opened up on the big leap that he made in the 2023 season.
“Last year was me figuring everything out,” Josh Allen said, via John Oehser of the Jaguars team website. “I know everybody talks about, ‘Oh it was the contract year, he was extra motivated.' For me it was figuring out life. Nobody gives you a guidebook and says, ‘This is life, this is what you want to do. this is you you handle it.'”
Allen did put it all together in 2023, as he recorded a career-high of 17.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. That was the first time he crossed the double-digit sack threshold since his rookie season with the Jaguars, when he had 10.5 sacks. It was an increase of 10.5 sacks, up from his total of seven in the 2022 season. Allen established himself as a staple of the Jaguars' roster in 2023, which is important for a team that needs high-end talent. Allen went on to say that he still wants to continue growing with the Jaguars, on and off the field.
“I feel like my wife and I have grown so much throughout these years,” Allen said, via Oehser. “We thank each other every day we didn't stay where we were in the past because we still need to grow. This is something that we need to build for our kids. It's just very special to leave a legacy.”
As for Allen's on-field goals, he hopes to take the leap into being one of the best, if not the best defensive player in the NFL, along with winning the Super Bowl and being the MVP of the game.
“I'm extremely blessed and honored to get this paycheck – or to get these checks, but I still set goals for myself,” Allen said, via Oehser. “Defensive Player of the Year is my next goal – winning in the Super Bowl, being the MVP of it. I'm a legacy guy… I have to win the Super Bowl and be the MVP. I'm not going to stop until I get that. That's motivating me. That's bigger than money.”
Allen obviously hopes to leave a lasting legacy with the Jaguars.
Josh Allen's career trajectory with the Jaguars
The Jaguars were able to scoop up Allen with the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he is seemingly on an upward trajectory. While development is not linear in the NFL, it is great for the Jaguars to have a player going into his age 27 season coming off of the year he had in 2023.
If Allen is able to replicate his 2023 season for the foreseeable future, he will go down as a franchise legend.