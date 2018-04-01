After the NFL officially announced earlier this week that it would be handing out 15-yard penalties for a player lowering his head to initiate contact, the decision was met with a lot of confusion throughout the football world. One of those players who is still scratching his head is Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church.

During an interview this weekend with 103.3 FM ESPN in Dallas, Church wondered how on Earth this new rule will even be enforced by the officials throughout the 2018-19 NFL season.

Via an article provided by the Dallas Morning News:

“I don’t understand it because as a defender, when you’re going in for a tackle, your first instinct — you got to lower yourself to get your pads even with the player’s pads,” Church said on 103.3 FM ESPN in Dallas, via the Dallas Morning News. “So you’re telling me if you’re a defender that needs to lower your pads to get more leverage on a player, and the running back goes low to protect himself, and you guys hit each other, hit him with the helmet or whatever — are they just going to throw a flag basically every single play?”

Church makes some very valid points here, as there are still questions that need to be answered. It’s great that the NFL is trying to make the league safer by pushing for harsher punishments for initiating contact with the helmet, but Church does not know how the officials will enforce this rule at the line of scrimmage and in the trenches.

“I mean, it happens in the trenches every single play,” Church said. “The running back comes through the hole, he lowers his head, lowers his body, and so does the defender trying to get leverage on him. It’s basically throwing a flag every play, you can if you want to. It’s kind of like holds. It’s tough. That’s tough on defenders.”

Would ejections for lowering the helmet be mandatory, or based on the severity of the hit? How strictly will this rule be enforced and would those ejections be subject to instant replay? Those are questions that will have to wait until the start of the new season to get a definitive answer.