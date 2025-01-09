ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After a disappointing season, the Jacksonville Jaguars fired head coach Doug Pederson as they look for a new voice to lead the locker room. There will be several names to look out for when talking about the Jaguars vacant spot, and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was at the top of the list. Now, it looks like Liam Coen may be the favorite to get the job, according to BetOnline.

Coen is the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and helped the team make a comeback to win the NFC South, despite being limited at wide receivers with constant injuries. Baker Mayfield also had another solid season for the Buccaneers, and Coen put him in a position to succeed.

Johnson is still the second betting favorite to get the job, and that may be because people expect him to take another job instead. There will be several teams that will reach out to Johnson, especially because of what he's been able to do for the Lions' offense the past two seasons.

Who will the Jaguars pick as their next head coach?

The Jaguars have a lot of weapons on offense to work with, and it would seem like they would choose someone who would help them on that side of the ball. It makes sense why Liam Coen and Ben Johnson are the two top betting favorites to be the Jaguars' next head coach.

With Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Evan Engram, and Brian Thomas Jr., the Jaguars could have an explosive offense. Johnson has shown that he's a mastermind at his job, and the Lions are one of the best offenses in the league. Teams such as the Chicago Bears might have a lot of interest in Johnson as well due to the fact that they have a lot of weapons on offense.