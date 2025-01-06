After ending their regular season with a bang, the Chicago Bears are now re-focusing on filling their head coach vacancy. One of the biggest names interviewing for the job is current Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Quarterback Caleb Williams will be keeping a close eye on who the Bears interview. His rookie season saw both his offensive coordinator and head coach fired. As he looks to build a long-term connection with his next head coach, Williams clearly sees why Johnson is so coveted, via Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic.

“I think he's been really cool to watch,” Williams said. “He's obviously done really well.”

Williams credited Johnson's ability to counter whatever the defense throws at him. And to his second point, it doesn't take a mastermind to see how strong Johnson's offense has been. The Lions finished their regular season campaign ranked second in total offense, averaging 409.5 yards per game. Their passing offense also ranked second in the NFL, averaging 263.2 YPG.

On the flip side, the Bears ended their season ranked dead last in total offense, averaging 284.6 YPG. Their pass offense ranked an ever so slightly better second-to-last, by averaging 181.5 YPG.

However, Chicago has a strong building block to work with in Caleb Williams. As a rookie, he completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 3,541, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. While Williams was able to limit turnovers as a rookie, the offense stagnated at times. Whether it was offensive line problems or play calling, Williams wasn't able to reach his true ceiling.

Ben Johnson won't suddenly fix all of the Bears' problems. However, he would give Williams and the offense a foundation to grow from. The quarterback went through numerous different play callers and leaders as a rookie. Finding a head coach, especially with an offensive background, for Williams to truly latch onto will only make Chicago stronger moving forward.

If Johnson ends up being the coach to lead the turnaround is still unseen. But Williams would certainly enjoy himself learning from the Lions guru.