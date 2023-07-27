Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley is returning after taking a mental health absence and being suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, and is expected to be the top target for Trevor Lawrence in the passing game. Ridley spoke about his return and what he wants to do in his return with the Jaguars.

“I want to get back to doing what I do, because I love football,” Calvin Ridley said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “I just want my reputation and my name back. That's what I'm here to do.”

Ridley has not played since the 2021 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He had a season in which he recorded 1374 receiving yards in 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. Ridley is viewed as a No. 1 wide receiver in the league due to his production from his days with the Falcons. He is eager to prove himself again.

“Like everyone says, I haven't played football in two years,” Ridley said, via Howe. “”But even when I did play, I know I was a very dominant and very explosive player. Right now, I'm more motivated than ever and ready to get back whatever I lost. I'm. around a bunch of great teammates, great coaches, a great facility. I feel the energy. I just want to continue to build and build and build. I love football, man. I'm not here just for the money and all that. I'm here because I love football.”

The Jaguars made the playoffs last season, as Trevor Lawrence took major steps toward being a franchise quarterback. Ridley hopes to return and be the elite weapon he was when he last played.