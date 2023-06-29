Coming off of what many considered a surprising playoff run, the Jacksonville Jaguars are once again looking to prove the doubters wrong. However, the Jaguars will be without one of their key offensive lineman for the first four games of the season.

Cam Robinson has received a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Drug rules, via ESPN's Adam Schefter. The suspension means Robinson is forfeiting his $3.55 million base salary and any guaranteed money currently on his contract, via Field Yates of ESPN.

Robinson was poised to enter the year as Jacksonville's starting left tackle. When healthy, Robinson has held that role since he was drafted in the second round back in 2017. Over his six years with the Jaguars, Robinson has started 75 games. He has made at least 14 starts in every season except the year he tore his ACL in 2018.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacksonville already has a backup plan in place with Anton Harrison. Drafted in the first round by the Jaguars this year, Harrison will likely have an immediate opportunity due to Robinson's suspension.

While he's a first-round pick, Harrison will still be a rookie in the NFL. He is immediately being thrown into the fire. Jacksonville must trust that their rookie can quickly adapt, at least for the first four games of the season.

In that time, Cam Robinson will be watching from the sidelines. The Jaguars will address his status upon return. For now, Robinson's PED suspension will keep him away from the Jags and their attempt to run it back in the AFC South.