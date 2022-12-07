By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Trevor Lawrence was a bit roughed up in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Week 13 contest against the Detroit Lions, taking a brutal sack right before halftime. While he may have returned to the game, there is now a clearer picture of what kind of injury Lawrence is actually dealing with as the Week 14 matchup against the Tennessee Titans approaches.

Lawrence is currently dealing with a sprained big toe, according to John Shipley of the Jaguar Report. Despite the injury, Shipley went that Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson expects the former No. 1 overall pick to practice this week.

Lawrence appeared to suffer the injury in the final play before the halftime whistle against Detroit. After taking a sack, the quarterback remained on the ground before laboriously getting back to his feet. Backup C.J. Beathard took some practice throws on the sideline, but Trevor Lawrence was able to return to the game at the start of the third quarter.

Jags QB Trevor Lawrence is down after being sacked on the previous play. He was able to walk off the field on his own strength. pic.twitter.com/vVWf03c1AC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 4, 2022

Lawrence has made drastic improvements from his somewhat tumultuous rookie season. Over 12 games, the former Clemson Tiger has completed 65.6% of his passes for 2,834 yards and a 17/6 touchdown/interception ratio. He has already surpassed his touchdown total over a 17-game schedule last season and is 807 yards away from setting a new career high in passing yards. After throwing 17 interceptions last season, Lawrence seems to have his turnovers in check too.

The Jaguars may just be 4-8 on the year, but they have already won one more game than last season. Lawrence looks more like the first-rounder Jacksonville expected.

Now, he must work through a sprained toe injury to get back on the gridiron. Between Pederson’s comments and his return against the Lions, Lawrence seems likely to at least practice this week and see how much he can handle before determining if he will play against Tennessee.