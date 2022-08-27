Doug Pederson drops vital update on Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars protection ahead of 2022 season

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence may be in store for breakout season in 2022. He displayed glimpses of stardom toward the end of the 2021 campaign. But the Clemson product is going to need protection from his offensive line. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson addressed the offensive line as the NFL preseason winds down, per NFL Trade Rumors.

“I think there’s still some competition there, but as we get into more game weeks, say, Washington, it’ll be solidified, and whoever it is will be taking all the reps at that spot,” Pederson said. “These next two days, the game, how much time they get, if any, is important for seeing who those five guys are going to be.”

Keeping Trevor Lawrence healthy is of the utmost importantance for the Jaguars this season. Jacksonville wants to solidify their offensive line in order to offer the young QB protection. Doug Pederson admitted that there is still competition on the Jaguars offensive line. So it will be interesting to see how everything shakes out.

Pederson also recently revealed the key to success for Trevor Lawrence this season following a recent preseason game.

“In Trevor’s case, we’ve just got to get him to calm down early in the football game and settle in. There were some throws that were missed that I know he would want back, and we’ve seen him make those throws in practice, so we know he’s capable of doing it.”

The Jaguars believe Trevor Lawrence is primed for a big season in 2022.