The Jacksonville Jaguars may not be done just yet in making notable roster moves ahead of the 2023 campaign.

The Jaguars, who logged a mere 35 sacks in the 2022 season, have not gone all out to bolster their pass-rushing depth as of late. Out of the players on the team who ranked in the top five in sacks last season, only Arden Key will not feature for Jacksonville this year. Key put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Tennessee Titans in March.

The Jaguars did make a few moves during the 2023 NFL Draft to strengthen their front seven depth. For one, they used the No. 130 overall pick in the draft to select defensive end Tyler Lacy, who tallied 11.5 sacks during his four-season run at Oklahoma State.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is not closing the door on the possibility of the team bringing in a veteran pass rusher before the start of the 2023 season.

“We’re always trying to improve,” Pederson said during a press conference at the Jaguars’ OTAs. “Whether it’s schematically or positionally or personnel, we’re always looking. It’s something that we’ll take a look at, but every [NFL] roster is pretty much set at this stage of the game.

“It would have to be something that was pretty enticing to bring somebody onto your roster, which means you’d have to let somebody go. That’s a hard thing to do.”

There are an array of veteran pass rushers who are still without a contract in free agency, including the likes of Frank Clark and Jadeveon Clowney. Clark registered 23.5 sacks during his four-season run with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Clowney is coming off of a sluggish 2022 campaign with the Cleveland Browns where he recorded just 2.0 sacks in 12 games played.

Pederson will at the least be counting on both Travon Walker and Josh Allen to help add another dimension to Jacksonville’s pass rush in the upcoming season.

“Both are in different stages of life, yet both of them have the same goals and aspirations in mind,” Pederson said. “Both of them are hard workers. They’re leaders of the team.”

The Jaguars’ OTAs schedule will continue on May 30.