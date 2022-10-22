Three of the top seven picks in the 2022 NFL Draft will be in action in the same contest in Week 7. Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Travon Walker, who was selected by the team with the No. 1 overall pick, could square off with New York Giants offensive tackle Evan Neal in multiple snaps. Kayvon Thibodeaux is set to lead the Giants’ formidable front seven group in the matchup.

The Jaguars had a multitude of needs heading into the draft earlier this year, and there was much speculation in the weeks leading up to it that they would consider taking Neal or Thibodeaux with their top pick. Jacksonville touched base with Neal ahead of the draft, and the AFC South side had a dire need for a keen pass rusher in the caliber of Thibodeaux.

In the end, the Jaguars opted to take the former Georgia defensive lineman, but as head coach Doug Pederson touched on ahead of Week 7, Neal and Thibodeaux were also in the discussion to be the first player taken off the board.

“They were definitely in the conversation leading up to the draft for us,” Pederson said. “The pre-draft process was – there were a lot of good players at the top of the board for us. And there were some offensive linemen there and obviously the edge rushers.

“Ultimately, we had to make a decision and settled (on that decision) and picked Travon. But I’ll tell you what, both of those guys and all the guys at the top of the board could’ve been great fits for us. They’re great players. They’re going to be great players in this league and play for a long time. But at the end of the day, we took Travon; and we’re excited about him and his growth and his potential here in Jacksonville.”

Walker is off to a promising start with the Jaguars, as he has tallied nine pressures and one sack in six games played this season. On the other hand, Neal and Thibodeaux each have emerged as regular starters with the Giants.

In the big picture, the Jaguars head into Week 7 with an eye on snapping their three-game losing streak.