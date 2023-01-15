The Jacksonville Jaguars 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers may not seem out of the ordinary at first glance, but a quick look at the box score will show you just how improbable their victory was. At the end of the day, it was just another wild win that head coach Doug Pederson can add to his resume.

Pederson has pulled off some crazy wins during his head coaching career, but it’s tough to find one that will trump the Jaguars wild 27-point comeback victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Nothing went right for the Jaguars in the first half of the game, but in the second half, they couldn’t be stopped. After the game ended, Pederson revealed the message he gave to his team that spurred the third biggest comeback victory in the history of the NFL Playoffs.

“It’s just what I told them at halftime, it’s kind of like our season. We’ve put ourselves in a hole at times, and we’ve worked ourselves out of it. Just to have the resiliency and the fight and the desire and the ability to continue to play, because it easily could have gone the other way. And that’s what I’m so proud of these guys for, everything was on the line and they go out and get the job done.” – Doug Pederson, NFL.com

Without Pederson’s calming message here, the Jaguars might not have stood a shot at pulling out this game. But they were able to finally find their way, and shock the world in the process. Jacksonville will now get to kick their feet up on Sunday and watch the rest of the Wild Card round play out before finding out who their Divisional Round opponent will be, and with Pederson leading the way, it’s going to be tough to completely rule them out, regardless of who they end up playing.