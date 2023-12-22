Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence could actually have a chance to play vs Buccaneers

So you're saying there's a chance. Despite a recent bleak injury update, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to practice on Friday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This is great news for a team desperate to come away with a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. There are still hurdles to clear, though.

Lawrence must clear concussion protocol in order to make the trip to Florida. His practice workload is also not guaranteed to be a heavy one.

“We'll give him as much as he can and tolerate,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Excitement will be tempered, but fans are likely happy that Lawrence's availability is even up in the air after he missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The 2022 Pro Bowl QB has defied medical expectations before, playing six days after suffering an ankle sprain on Monday Night Football win Week 13. Jacksonville's postseason prospects might rest on him doing so again.

The team is sneakily in free fall mode after dropping its last three games. The last loss to the Baltimore Ravens, in which Lawrence suffered his concussion, was especially a rude awakening.

A playoff berth was not something Jags fans thought they would need to fret over after an 8-3 start to the season, but another defeat could knock them out of the top seven slots in the AFC standings. CJ Beathard will fill in at quarterback if Trevor Lawrence does not get the green light versus the Buccaneers.

Stay locked in with ClutchPoints for more updates on the Jaguars QB situation heading into their Week 16 matchup.