Evan Engram received terrible news ahead of the Jaguars' Week 5 AFC South matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars tight end has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week, Engram is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“TE Evan Engram (questionable, hamstring) is not tracking to play Sunday vs. the Colts, per sources,” Fowler reported. “Engram has been out since Week 1. Barring something unforeseen, Jacksonville will try to pick up first win of season without key target.”

After losing 24-20 to the Houston Texans in Week 4, the closest the Jags have come to securing their first win of the regular season, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is 0-4 and coaching the only winless team in the NFL this season, thus far.