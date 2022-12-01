Published December 1, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are brimming with confidence after taking down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an upset 28-27 home win in Week 12. They can keep that energy, heading into the contest this coming weekend against the Detroit Lions on the road, especially with running back Travis Etienne Jr. looking ready to go after getting hurt in the Ravens game.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne is at practice today for the media viewing portion. Doug Pederson described him as “day to day” with a foot injury: pic.twitter.com/G1xeKRTw2m — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) November 30, 2022

Etienne saw limited snaps against the Ravens due to a foot injury he suffered in the first half, which caused him to leave the contest. He was able to return to the sidelines but did not see action the rest of the way, with his feet wrapped. Etienne still managed to lead the Jaguars, though, in that game with 45 rushing yards on 11 carries to go with 28 receiving yards on three catches and three targets.

While there is no full assurance that Etienne will be active for the meeting with the Lions, seeing him on the field during practice is definitely a good sign of his availability on Sunday. Should Etienne gets ultimately ruled out, JaMycal Hasty and Darrell Henderson will be left sharing most of the chores for the Jaguars’ ground attack that is among the most prolific in the NFL this season. The Jaguars are ninth overall with 130.4 rushing yards per game and ninth as well in rushing touchdowns per contest (1.0).

The Lions’ defense has been so poor against the run this season, so fantasy owners of Etienne are hoping he will be available for that contest. The Lions are third-worst in the NFL with 154.6 rushing yards allowed per game.