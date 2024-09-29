The Jacksonville Jaguars are in a desperate situation. Jacksonville is 0-3 heading into Week 4, coming off an embarrassing blowout loss against Buffalo on Monday Night Football. Losing to the Texans in Week 4 could torpedo their season before the month of October. Thankfully, the Jaguars are getting one of their offensive weapons backs for this week's must-win game against the Texans.

Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis is expected to play on Sunday against the Texans, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Davis is listed as questionable on the injury report with a shoulder injury. He joins Christian Kirk and Brian Thomas Jr. as Trevor Lawrence's top receiving weapons.

Davis has yet to become a major contributor for the Jaguars in 2024. Jacksonville will need someone like Davis to step up and take on more responsibility with tight end Evan Engram absent from the lineup.

Gabe Davis has hauled in eight receptions for 123 yards through three weeks.

Previewing the Jaguars' must-win Week 4 matchup against the Texans

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson would almost certainly be on the hot seat if he started 0-4. Pederson said that here will be no more “rah-rah stuff” and it is time for the players to start delivering on the field.

“If you want to be an elite football team, it's led from within, it's led by the players,” Pederson said on Wednesday, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. “Listen: The speeches are done. The speeches are over. We don't need any more rah-rah stuff. It's just time to go play football, fix the mistakes, and do everything we can to play our best football this weekend.”

Unfortunately, the Texans are a tough matchup for the Jaguars in Week 4. Houston has plenty of offensive weapons and is poised to take advantage of an ailing Jaguars defense. If the Jaguars can't get consistent pressures and sacks from Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker then the defense could get carved up.

On the other side of the ball, Houston has been playing some ferocious defense through three weeks of the 2024 season. They are averaging four sacks per game, which could make life difficult for Trevor Lawrence and friends.

However, the Vikings showed a blueprint for how to beat the Texans in Week 3. Minnesota thumped Houston 34-7 in a decisive victory. Jacksonville would be wise to study Minnesota's gameplan and steal anything that they can replicate.