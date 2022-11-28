Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are unlikely to make the playoffs this season, but they can say that they have more wins in 2022 under Doug Pederson than in 2021 when they were helmed by Urban Meyer. It’s also safe to say that the Jaguars are enjoying their time with Pederson more than with Meyer, at least if you ask Jags safety Andrew Wingard.

Wingard also said what many must be thinking: that Jaguars quarterback and teammate Trevor Lawrence’s NFL growth was stunted by Meyer.

“I’m so happy for Trevor because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year,” Wingard said after the Jaguars beat Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at home, 28-2 (h/t The Action Sports). “I would die for Doug Pederson I swear. I love the guy.”

Lawrence looked every bit the first-overall pick against the Ravens. He passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions while completing 29 of his 37 throws. He was sacked four times for a loss of 27 yards, but overall, he looked fantastic in orchestrating the offense of the Jaguars, who have now won two of their last three games. (They beat the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 9 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on the road the following week.)

Meyer had a tumultuous stint with the Jaguars in 2021. He went just 2-11 before being fired in December of that year. Months later, Jacksonville hired Pederson to be the next head coach of the Jaguars, who are aiming for win No. 5 in Week 13 against the Detroit Lions on the road.