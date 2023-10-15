The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting a major boost defensively for Sunday's battle with the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker Devin Lloyd is active in Week 6 after missing his team's previous two games with a thumb injury.

A 2022 first-round pick out of Utah, Lloyd injured his right hand and thumb in Jacksonville's blowout loss to the Houston Texans in Week 3. He had surgery shortly thereafter, with multiple screws being inserted in his right hand, hence the need for a cast on Sunday. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said earlier this week that Lloyd would likely make his return against the Colts.

“[It] doesn’t change anything,” Pederson said of Lloyd's cast, per Henry Zimmer of Big Cat Country. “He says he feels fine, feels comfortable. Probably catching a football is not the most ideal with the cast.”

Jacksonville's season has taken quite the positive turn since Lloyd last took the field. The Jaguars are coming off an impressive 25-20 win over the Buffalo Bills in London, a victory that re-cemented them as real contenders in the AFC after a rocky start to 2023. They previously beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7, ending a two-game losing streak after opening the regular season with a 31-21 win over the Colts.

Jacksonville's defense has been among the league's best since that ugly Week 3 loss to the Texans. With the return of not just Lloyd but also pass-rusher Dawueane Smooth, don't be surprised if the Jaguars' defense shows out against vs. Gardner Minshew (starting for injured rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson) and Indianapolis.

Jacksonville enters Week 6 at 3-2.