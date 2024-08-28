Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit is on the verge of finalizing a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Rees-Zammit, who gained recognition as a dynamic wing and fullback for Gloucester Rugby and the Welsh national team, made headlines earlier this year when he announced his intention to step away from rugby to pursue a career in the NFL.

In March, Louis Rees-Zammit signed a three-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs through the International Player Pathway program, positioning himself as the team’s fifth running back on their initial depth chart. Despite his promising entry, competing behind established players like Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Rees-Zammit faced an uphill battle. He participated in three preseason games, including his debut against the Jaguars on August 10, where he recorded nine offensive snaps and four special teams snaps. Throughout his preseason stint, Rees-Zammit logged six carries for 22 yards and caught one pass for three yards.

Jaguars pickup former rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit after Chiefs release

However, the Chiefs ultimately cut Rees-Zammit on Tuesday, opting to finalize their 53-man roster without him. While some of his competition, such as Deneric Prince and Keaontay Ingram, were also released, others like undrafted free agent Carson Steele secured their spots alongside Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire.

Instead of settling for a practice squad position in Kansas City, Rees-Zammit has chosen to continue his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars. As he joins a backfield already staffed with talents like Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and D’Ernest Johnson, Rees-Zammit will face stiff competition for a roster spot. Additionally, Keilan Robinson, another back on the Jaguars’ roster, will start the season on injured reserve, potentially opening up an opportunity for Rees-Zammit.

Despite the challenges ahead, Louis Rees-Zammit’s move to Jacksonville represents the next chapter in his quest to transition from rugby to American football, aiming to secure his place in the NFL and make an impact on the field.