The Jacksonville Jaguars are making a bold move in the latest mock draft. With former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen being hired as Jacksonville's new head coach, this franchise is in a new era. And there's one main goal in mind for the Jaguars' new leading man. How to get the best out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence. If the franchise QB can get back on track, this team can become an AFC South contender again.

According to Eric Edholm, the Lead Draft Writer for NFL.com, while Jacksonville does not currently have a general manager, there's a clear choice this team should make with the No. 5 pick.

“We're still waiting to see who'll take the GM reins in Jacksonville, but I can imagine new head coach Liam Coen wanting to support Trevor Lawrence with a do-it-all threat at tight end, even if selecting Warren in the top five feels a tad rich to me.”

Tyler Warren is a terrific fit on the Jaguars' current roster

Maybe Eric Edholm should be the next GM for the Jaguars. Tyler Warren is the No. 16 overall prospect, according to ESPN. Respectfully, that ranking will likely not age well. At 6'6, 257 lbs, there's very little to not like about the Mechanicsville, Virginia's prospects at the next level.

The Jack Mackey Award winner for the nation's best tight end is an elite blocker, particularly in the ground game. Warren was a part of the reason why Penn State had such a formidable rushing attack throughout the season. And through the air, the 2024 Fiesta Bowl MVP is even more lethal.

Overall, Warren had 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. On many occasions, these yards were racked up against double coverage as the tight end was the Nittany Lions' clear-cut No. 1 option. Warren should, therefore, seamlessly transition to the next level as the Jaguars look for a rebound year.

Jacksonville had a dismal 2024, going 4-13 overall and finishing second-last in the conference. This tough year led to the firing of head coach Doug Pederson. After signing a massive $275 million extension, Trevor Lawrence struggled in his fourth year under center.

In ten games of action, the former No. 1 overall pick threw for eleven touchdowns and seven interceptions, going 2-8 in that span. Lawrence has shown that he can become an elite QB in the NFL. It'll ultimately be up to Liam Coen and his staff to rebuild the 2022 Pro Bowler's confidence.

Overall, drafting Tyler Warren would go a long way to elevating Trevor Lawrence's ceiling. The Penn State standout is one of the safer picks in this draft, and even if he goes fifth overall, he should not be considered a reach. There are other elite prospects who could be selected with this pick as well. However, fans should not be dismayed if Eric Edholm's prediction turns out to be true.