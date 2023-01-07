By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to win the AFC South on Saturday night with a Week 18 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Jacksonville could end a 14-year record if they win the division, as they’d become the first team since the 2008 Miami Dolphins to win their division the year after posting the league’s worst record, per ESPN Stats & Info on Twitter. The Jaguars’ Saturday night clash with Tennessee also represents the first time they’ve hosted a primetime game since 2020.

The Jaguars come into Week 18 sporting an 8-8 record. The Titans were expected to take care of business in the division following a strong start to their 2022 campaign. But the wheels fell off in the second-half of the season, as Tennessee is currently in the midst of a 6-game losing streak.

They are now 7-9 as a result but can still win a division title with a Saturday victory. With Derrick Henry expected to return, an upset is certainly feasible heading into this pivotal clash.

However, Jacksonville has enjoyed a solid second-half, winning 4 games in a row ahead of Week 18. As aforementioned, the Jaguars posted the worst record in the league last year, finishing with a 3-14 mark. The Urban Meyer drama from a season ago did not help matters during Trevor Lawrence’s rookie campaign.

But this 2022-23 Jaguars team features young and exciting talent. The Jaguars will need to get the job done on Saturday in order to become the first team since the 2008 Dolphins to win their division after posting the league’s worst record.