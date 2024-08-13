The Jacksonville Jaguars have bolstered their defensive lineup by bringing veteran defensive end Arik Armstead off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. This move is a key part of their strategy to enhance their defense as they gear up for the next NFL season. Armstead, who has just recovered from knee surgery following an injury he sustained during his last Super Bowl appearance with the San Francisco 49ers, adds a wealth of experience and a solid set of skills to the Jaguars’ defensive front.

At 30 years old, the 49ers selected Armstead in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, following his college football career at Oregon. During his nine seasons with San Francisco, he established himself as a formidable force on the field, racking up 33.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, and 42 tackles for loss across 116 games, including 97 starts. His consistent ability to pressure the quarterback solidified his role as a key player in the 49ers' defense.

After finishing a notable period with the 49ers, marked by a strong but injury-affected Super Bowl run, Armstead hit free agency. He had previously been re-signed by San Francisco to a five-year, $85 million contract, following the exercise of his fifth-year option in 2019. However, to save $18 million in cap space, the 49ers released him as a post-June 1st cut, clearing the path for Armstead to sign a three-year, $51 million deal with the Jaguars this March.

The Jaguars are enthusiastic about Armstead joining their team. He will line up alongside established players like Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, and DaVon Hamilton. The team anticipates that his presence will not only ramp up their pass rush but also bring seasoned leadership to the group. As the regular season approaches, both the coaching staff and Jaguars fans are keen to see how Armstead's presence will help transform their defensive strength and overall team dynamics.