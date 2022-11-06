Jaguars going in blind with zero Calvin Ridley contact post trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars made one of the most shocking trades at the NFL trade deadline when they acquired Calvin Ridley. The Atlanta Falcons sent one of the better young wide receivers in the league to the Jaguars for draft picks as he serves a season-long suspension for gambling.

No one foresaw Ridley being traded due to the fact that he is serving a suspension that will last at least the rest of this season. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Jaguars haven’t even had contact with him. Still, they have confidence that he will be ready when he can truly join the team.

“The Jacksonville Jaguars still have not had any contact with newly acquired Calvin Ridley, and aren’t allowed to have any contact with the suspended wide receiver under the NFL rules,” writes Schefter. “But the Jaguars have been assured that Ridley is working out as if he had a game Sunday and will be ready to roll once reinstated, sources told ESPN.”

Ridley, who can apply for reinstatement to the NFL in February, has compiled 3,342 receiving yards, 248 catches and 28 touchdowns in 49 career games. Along with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram and Marvin Jones, Ridley will be one of Trevor Lawrence’s key targets in the passing game. Jacksonville is 2-6 but has shown some real progress this season and is hoping to eventually make the playoffs with its young core.