Cornerback Tyson Campbell reportedly is signing a four-year, $76.5 million extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars that includes $53.4 million effectively guaranteed, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

This contract extension with the Jaguars makes Tyson Campbell the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history who has never been named to a Pro Bowl, according to Rapoport. Campbell is entering his fourth season in the NFL after being selected with the first pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Campbell was entering the final season on his current rookie contract, and now the Jaguars have a young piece locked in for the long term.

As far as Campbell as a player, his first two seasons in the NFL were better than this past season. In 2021, Campbell had a 62.7 overall PFF grade with a 59.9 coverage, before taking a jump up to 82.1 overall and 81.2 in coverage in 2022. this past season, Campbell had a 61.5 overall grade, and had a 56.4 coverage grade.

The Jaguars brought in Ryan Nielsen as their new defensive coordinator for 2024, and they are betting on Campbell returning to the form he was at in his first two seasons, transitioning away from Mike Caldwell's system. The contract makes it clear that Jacksonville views Campbell as a long-term piece and believes that he will have a better 2024 season than 2023.

Tyson Campbell's extension adds to Jaguars' active offseason

The Jaguars were aggressive this offseason, and Campbell's extension is the third big contract for an internal piece. The first two extensions were for quarterback Trevor Lawrence and edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen. Quarterback, edge rusher and cornerback are premium positions, and Jacksonville has three young players who are now locked in as cornerstones of the franchise.

Those were not the only aggressive moves that the Jaguars made this offseason, as they made splash signings for Gabe Davis, Arik Armstead and Ezra Cleveland.

The signing of Gabe Davis hopefully offsets the departure of Calvin Ridley to some extent, as he left for the Tennessee titans. The Jaguars also added Brian Thomas Jr. in the first round of the NFL Draft for more receiver help.

Arik Armstead was a big signing and he should bolster the pass rush alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. It was not surprising to see Trent Baalke sign Armstead once he was released, as he was the one who drafted him in 2015 when he was with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ezra Cleveland hopefully will give Trevor Lawrence more time to throw this upcoming season as the Jaguars hope to get better on offense after a disappointing 2023 season.