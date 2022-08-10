Jaguars’ preseason plan for Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne after sitting Hall of Fame Game

In a move that wasn’t particularly surprising, the Jacksonville Jaguars elected to have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and key running back Travis Etienne sit out the team’s first 2022 NFL preseason contest, the Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson appears to have a different plan for the two ex-Clemson teammates for the upcoming preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. Here’s what Pederson had to say, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“This week, I’m going to let the starters play, get their feet wet a little bit in this football game,” Pederson said. “A couple series. Nothing too crazy, nothing too long, but want to get them the feel of the game and get them in there and get them working in game situations.”

Per Patra, Pederson said that he’s “going to let the starters play” for a “couple series.” That means that the likes of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne will see their first action on the field in the 2022 NFL preseason.

Lawrence, who has reportedly looked great in training camp, will get to show that he’s moved on from an up-and-down rookie season. Meanwhile, Etienne, who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, will play live snaps for the first time since last August.

Both Lawrence and Etienne will be key components in turning around the Jaguars’ fortunes after an embarrassing 3-14 season, their 10th losing campaign in the last 11 years.

Friday’s preseason opener against the Browns will be the Jaguars’ first big step of the 2022 season.