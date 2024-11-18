The Jacksonville Jaguars brutal season keeps getting worse after their 52-6 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The latest Gabe Davis injury update is that the offseason signing has a knee injury that will keep him out multiple weeks or possibly the entire season.

“Jaguars standout WR Gabe Davis, is believed to have suffered a meniscus tear on Sunday, per me and @TomPelissero,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. “They are still assessing the injury, but Davis is expected to have surgery. During the procedure, doctors will determine if it’s a full repair or just a trim.”

“A full meniscus repair, which is often the option chosen, would knock Gabe Davis out for the season but is usually best for long-term health. A meniscus trim would likely land Davis on IR, but mean he could return this season,” Rapoport added.

Signing the former Buffalo Bills wide receiver was supposed to help bolster the offense for Trevor Lawrence but with just 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns on the season, Davis has not made much of a difference, which is one of the many reasons that the Jaguars are 2-9 after the Week 11 Lions loss.

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson is on the hottest seat in the NFL after Week 11

The Gabe Davis injury update is just the latest in a string of terrible moments in the Jaguars 2024 season. Ahead of the 2024 campaign, many pundits picked the Jags to challenge the Houston Texans for the AFC South crown. However, 11 games in, the team is not only five games behind Houston in the loss column but in last place in the division, a half-game behind the Tennesse Titans, and three games in back of the Indianapolis Colts.

All this adds up to the fact that head coach Doug Pederson will almost certainly not be the coach of the team next season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Khan family relieved him of his duties before the end of the year. In fact, as this piece goes live just shy of 11 am in the East, there is a chance Pederson doesn't survive the rest of the day.

Outside of the Jagurs' poor performance this season, there are also rumors that the team already has a new coach in mind for 2025. Jacksonville seems like one of the few — if not the only NFL organizations — that would be willing to give Bill Belichick full control of the coaching staff and the front office next season.

If that's the case and the Khan family does want to get a jump on (legally) talking to the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, Pederson may be out of a job sooner rather than later.