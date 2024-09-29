Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars entered Sunday's game vs the Houston Texans in dire need for their first win of the year following last week's thrashing at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Lawrence has struggled mightily to open up the year, and the Jaguars are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year as a result.

Sunday, they had a surprisingly strong road start vs the Texans, going up 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but unfortunately, the team also endured some tough injury news in the process regarding running back Travis Etienne, Lawrence's former college teammate at Clemson, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

“#Jaguars say RB Travis Etienne has a shoulder injury and his return is questionable. Tank Bigsby has been getting the carries so far,” reported Meirov.

Bigsby played his college football at Auburn and has had a solid start to his NFL career thus far, even if he's not quite able to replicate the explosive production of Etienne.

The good news was that Etienne did later return to the game.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars could really use a strong performance throughout the day on Sunday, as the team is one of the last remaining winless teams in the NFL through week three.

It wasn't a long time ago that the Jaguars were one of the more promising young squads in the NFL, led by a young prospective superstar in Lawrence and defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the first round of the playoffs before bowing out to the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, the Jaguars have been on a steady downward trajectory since around this time a season ago, as the team missed out on the playoffs in 2023-24 despite a strong start to the season and melted down throughout the year.

In any case, up next for Jacksonville is a game vs the Indianapolis Colts.